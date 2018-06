Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The tornado produced a business boom for a car dealership hit by the storm.

The general manager at Ken Pollock Nissan says business has been busier than usual since they reopened after the storm.

The dealership has about 30 cars that were damaged by the tornado.

They told Newswatch 16 they are planning a sale next week on the damaged vehicles in Luzerne County.