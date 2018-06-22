BioBlitz: Investigating Wildlife in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. -- An event in the Poconos this weekend is part contest, part festival, and part science education.

Wolfgang Rider is hoping to spot something special in the woods here in the Poconos.

"It's called T-Rex."

While he might not find his T-Rex, there are plenty of other animals to count.

"We're surrounded by nature so we should know what's going on."

Wolfgang's mom Sonja was excited to hear about this weekend's BioBlitz event. Volunteer research teams will count different plant and animal varieties.

"It's a little bit of fun, too, to really act like a detective and have that motivation to just see as much as you could see," said Brittany Coleman, Monroe County Conservation District.

"During the event, research teams will count all sorts of things in nature from flowers to mammals, plants, and birds."

"I think we're all kind of curious about what lurks around where we're not always present."

If your family would like to get involved, you can stop by the Cherry Valley Wildlife Refuge near Stroudsburg from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.