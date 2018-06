Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERWICK, Pa. -- It's a big weekend on the water in Berwick for the fifth annual Berwick Boat Regatta.

The event is set for this weekend along the Susquehanna River.

Newswatch 16 found boats lined up at Riverfront Park.

Over the weekend there will be high-speed outboard races and an 8-mile kayak contest at the event in Columbia County.