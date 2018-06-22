Area Water Park Named Best by USA Today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. -- A resort in our area has been named the best of the best when it comes to indoor water parks.

Aquatopia Waterpark at Camelback Resort tops USA Today's reader's choice list for the best indoor water park.

The newspaper gave people four weeks to vote for their favorite spot.

Tourism officials in the county are excited about the win.

"We have a lot of water parks here. They are not only known regionally and throughout the nation but throughout the world. With Kalahari, with Camelback and Great Wolf, and of course now Camelback with the outdoor waterpark and it's new designation, we can't be more thrilled," said Chris Barrett, Pocono Mountain Vistors Bureau.

This is the third time Aquatopia has been nominated for the award and the second time it has been named number one since it opened in 2015.