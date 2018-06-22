16 To The Rescue: Mustang

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Mustang is an adult bully mix at True Friends Animal Welfare Center near Montrose.

This 3-year-old boy is quite friendly with other animals and humans.

"He seems to like cats, kids, other dogs," said center worker Jonathan Onyon.

Mustang is a bit rambunctious at times and will need some leash manners.

"Not the best leash walker but definitely, definitely wouldn't be too hard to train him. He's stubborn which is what I like about him," Onyon said.

This boy could fit in with any family.

"I would say a semiactive lifestyle, people who like to go for hikes and walks but then kind of like myself, not afraid to kick back and hang out on the couch, too."

He's also pretty chill in any environment.

"He's been to one of our adoption events and he was like the star of the show. He had pretty much a small army of children around him and didn't really bat an eye. He loved it. I think he really liked the attention."

And Mustang has quite the personality.

"Friendly, kind of stubborn but not in a bad way by any means. And just an all-around cool dog."

A cool dog looking for someone to give him a chance.

"He's just like any shelter dog, you need to get to know them first and get to feel them out kind of. I do think the dog picks the person too, in certain ways, where there's that connection."

And workers feel his person is out there.

"If you feel like going for a hike, if you're feeling adventurous, he'd be a good one to have around but if you also want to take a weekend in and just watch TV, he'd be a great one to have around for that too," Onyon said. "Seems down for anything really, which is a good quality, in people and dogs."

If you're interested in adopting Mustang, get more information here.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com