Williamsport Basketball Player Drafted to the Indiana Pacers

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- A basketball star from Williamsport who was hoping to have his name called in the NBA draft, had his dream come true.

Alize Johnson was drafted Thursday night to the Indiana Pacers.

Johnson surprised hundreds of family and friends gathered at the Trade and Transit Center in Williamsport, showing up after saying he would not be there.

The forward was a standout at St. John Neumann High School and a college star at Missouri State.

Johnson tells us he wants to be a role model to other young people in his hometown.

"That's the biggest part of this whole thing, you know because that's something I'm all about. Having good character, staying humble for those little kids to take after me and eventually they can live out their dreams," said Alize Johnson.

Johnson was the 50th pick in the NBA draft.