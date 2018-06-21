Troopers Nab Driver of ‘Mobile Meth Lab’

Posted 2:24 pm, June 21, 2018, by , Updated at 04:34PM, June 21, 2018

CHERRY RIDGE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- What police call a mobile meth lab has a man from Wayne County locked up.

Seth VanValkenburg, 19, of Honesdale, faces a list of drug and DUI charges after a traffic stop by state police around 7 p.m. Wednesday in Cherry Ridge Township.

Troopers said VanValkenburg was in possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence.

When one of the troopers searched the trunk, he came into contact with a boiling mobile methamphetamine lab with smoke coming from it. The trooper breathed in the contaminated fumes and he was taken to the Wayne Memorial Hospital for treatment.

It took several hours to decontaminate the crime scene.

Anyone with any information regarding the manufacture or distribution of methamphetamines is urged to contact the Wayne County Drug Task Force at 570-253-4912.

VanValkenburg is locked up on $100,000 bail.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments