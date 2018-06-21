Kingston Boro uses organic material they collect or that is dropped off to make compost. They then sell it, CHEAP! Find out how you can get involved or if it's something your town can do!
Power To Save June 2018: Selling Compost Made From One Borough’s Yard Waste
-
Power To Save: June, 2018 Special
-
Power to Save: Energy-Efficient Lights in Kingston
-
Power to Save: Solar Power Upgrades
-
Power To Save: Hypertufa
-
Power To Save: Composting with Worms
-
-
Power To Save: Hospital Building Eco-Friendly Power Plant
-
Power To Save June 2018: Close The Loop with Glass Mulch
-
Power To Save: Composting Rocket
-
Power to Save: Celebrating Earth Hour
-
Power To Save June 2018: Riverfest 2018
-
-
Power To Save: Rain Barrels
-
Wyoming Valley Mall Reopens after Power Outage Caused by Tornado
-
Florida Deputy Saves Unresponsive Baby’s Life