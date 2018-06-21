One man in Monroe County goes the extra step to make useful post and rail fencing from post-consumer plastics. He does this with re-purposed machines and even collected rainwater!
Power To Save June 2018: Recyling Plastic on Recycled Machines; Strong Post and Rail Systems
-
Power To Save: June, 2018 Special
-
Power To Save: Latex Paint Disposal
-
Power to Save: PennDOT Fills Potholes with Recycled Asphalt
-
Power To Save: E-Cycling
-
PennDOT Begins Construction Season
-
-
Sculptures on Display in Tamaqua
-
Power To Save: Rain Barrels
-
Power To Save: Hypertufa
-
Power To Save: Composting with Worms
-
Power To Save June 2018: Riverfest 2018
-
-
Power To Save June 2018: Spotted Lanternfly
-
Power To Save June 2018: Close The Loop with Glass Mulch
-
McDonald’s to Scrap Plastic Straws in UK and Ireland