NFL Player Returns Home to Inspire Youth with ‘570 On The Go’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A football standout from Wilkes-Barre is now in the NFL but next week, Shakir Soto will be home, sharing an important message with dozens of kids.

Soto is hosting a camp for around 150 children where they'll learn motivation and the right way to work out and compete.

Soto was a superstar defensive lineman for Wilkes-Barre GAR High School. He signed with the University of Pittsburgh in 2013 and went on to become a Denver Bronco.

Now, the current Oakland Raider is back at his alma mater telling us how he wants to give back to the Wilkes-Barre community.

"The community, I have unbelievable support here in Wilkes-Barre. That's why I'll never give up on this city. Even whenever football ends, I'll still be doing this for the kids," Soto said.

Soto is hosting a sports camp -- 570 On The Go -- June 30. It's free for boys and girls 5 to 18 years old and will be held at Wilkes-Barre Area Memorial Stadium.

Geisinger athletic trainer Kelly Clark said it made sense for the health system to team up with his camp.

"They'll respond better to someone who they see that has succeeded over the years as opposed to just hearing some coaches telling them how to compete," Clark said.

Soto helped at a football camp in the area last year and now he's expanding on that.

While his experience is football, he's offering a camp about fitness overall.

Geisinger trainers have been along for Soto's football journey and they're joining in to help him teach what he's learned, fitness the right way.

"It's fun when I come back, getting to see everyone, see the kids, give a piece of them when I leave, give them information to push them forward," He said.

Soto believes there are students at GAR and other schools the Wilkes-Barre that have the same potential that he's had. He's just here to provide them the motivational spark.

"I thank God for the head on my shoulders to have the motivation to do what I did. It's tough when you don't have no one out there motivating you, giving you hope," Soto added.

"He always dreamed about this time and now it's here. We're so proud of him and so happy for him that he can come back with his success and let the kids know in the area, your dreams can come true," said camp clinic director Denise Thomas.

Get more information about 570 On The Go at their Facebook page.