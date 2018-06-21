Griffin Pond Animal Shelter Closed After Viral Outbreak Among Cats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An animal shelter is closed in Lackawanna County.

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter is dealing with an outbreak of a virus.

Officials say the problem is with cats at the shelter near Clarks Summit.

The disease is extremely contagious to other cats, but not humans or dogs.

Healthy cats have been moved out while it's sanitized.

Officials haven't said when Griffin Pond could reopen here in Lackawanna County.