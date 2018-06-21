Griffin Pond Animal Shelter Closed After Viral Outbreak Among Cats

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An animal shelter is closed in Lackawanna County.
Griffin Pond Animal Shelter is dealing with an outbreak of a virus.
Officials say the problem is with cats at the shelter near Clarks Summit.
The disease is extremely contagious to other cats, but not humans or dogs.
Healthy cats have been moved out while it's sanitized.
Officials haven't said when Griffin Pond could reopen here in Lackawanna County.
41.526056 -75.662944
peatermoss
And another story on Griffin pond animal shelter.
I’m not surprised one bit
straubdavid9
There’s no way to eliminate FPV from the environment, and it can survive for a year at room temperature. It also survives freezing or treatment with most commonly used disinfectants such as alcohol or Betadine. However, it can be killed on surfaces with diluted bleach. Wonderful news for all the morons that allow their pet cats to roam at will huh!