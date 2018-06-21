Gov. Wolf Proposes Looser Rules on Some State Licenses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. -- Governor Tom Wolf wants to do away with requiring licenses for more than a dozen jobs in Pennsylvania, including barbers.

The barbers we spoke with in Montoursville are proud of their license and are concerned that if it's easier to become a barber, it could demean their craft.

If you stop by Lycoming Barber Shop in Montoursville, you could find yourself sitting in Joshua Polcinski's barber chair.

Polcinski has been a professional barber for about 10 years The career path may run in the family but Polcinski had to train and pass an exam to receive his license.

"Truthfully, 1,250 hours and nine months sounds like a long time, but to learn everything, it takes that long," Polcinski said.

To keep his name above his chair, every year Polcinski has to pay to renew that license.

"I think it was about $160 or something, something like that it cost us for our license this year," said Polcinski.

Governor Wolf says it's that license that could be deterring people from finding jobs like a barber.

In some cases, the governor considers a license "red tape" that can have burdensome rules that block people from getting a job.

Unnecessary and burdensome licensing requirements create barriers to employment. Proud to be in Wilkes-Barre today to announce my proposal to cut excessive regulations, making it easier for PA'ians to find jobs, support their families, and contribute to our economy. pic.twitter.com/KU819uqdFo — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 14, 2018

Recently, the governor called to repeal licenses for 13 jobs, including a barber and replace them with less restrictive requirements.

Barbers would still have to pass an exam and get certification from a licensed barber school.

Polcinski thinks student barbers could benefit from even more training

"I know there are a lot of states that don't accept our license and we have to go through some other process to get it," Polcinski said. "When you're talking about accountability, it holds people accountable. "

"You wouldn't want a mechanic working on your car without being trained so I wouldn't want someone who doesn't know what they're doing working on my hair," said Alan Cady of Cogan Station.

"I don't have a problem with them having a license because that means they understand their trade; they know what they are doing. Like I said before, it's the cost that I have a concern with," said Jerry Kennedy of Williamsport.

That's what most of the barbers we spoke to could agree on. They would like to see the cost to renew a license lowered. According to the barbers in Montoursville, it cost them around $150 dollars this year.

Click here for the complete statement from Governor Wolf's office.