Former EMT Sentenced for Molesting Ambulance Patients

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A former EMT was sentenced Thursday in Monroe County for molesting patients during ambulance rides.

Matthew Menist, 32, of Stroudsburg, pleaded guilty to the crime.

The judge told Menist "what you did is horrendous" and a "violation of public trust."

He sentenced the former EMT to one to two years in county jail plus four years of probation. He will also have to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Menist was working for Suburban Ambulance Company when he fondled one adult and two teenagers. The incidents happened in 2016 and 2017.

The assistant district attorney believes Menist preyed on these people because they had mental health issues.

Two of them spoke in court.

One described how he was paralyzed by fear in the ambulance as Menist told him "don't worry, you'll enjoy it."

That young man said, "I literally felt I was living in a body that was not really mine anymore."

Another victim told the judge, "I feel like a piece has been taken away from who I was."

As the victims spoke, Menist did not look at them. He just looked forward and showed no emotion.

Suburban Ambulance did not return our request for comment on this story.