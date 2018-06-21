LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. -- This is the day you can hitch a ride for free across much of our area.
Many public transit systems in our area are taking part in Dump the Pump.
COLTS in Lackawanna County and LCTA in Luzerne County are offering free bus rides all day.
The goal is to help people save on gas and give public transportation a try.
2 comments
