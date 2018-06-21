Dump the Pump

Posted 12:02 pm, June 21, 2018, by

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. -- This is the day you can hitch a ride for free across much of our area.

Many public transit systems in our area are taking part in Dump the Pump.

COLTS in Lackawanna County and LCTA in Luzerne County are offering free bus rides all day.

The goal is to help people save on gas and give public transportation a try.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • Fredric Underhill

    How generous!!! NOT!!
    It is almost 1400 hours in a 2359 hour day and this note is hidden on a device which would make the reader a criminal if he was driving. Mmmmm

    Further the last bus starts it’s run about 2100.

    Madness!!

    Reply Report comment