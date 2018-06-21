After Decades, Wallis Furniture Set To Close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE -- Walking in and out of Wallis Furniture on North Main Street will soon be a thing of the past for people in Carbondale.

After decades in the furniture business, the owner announced the store in Lackawanna County will be closing for good.

“Unfortunately, as much as we are going to miss our wonderful loyal customers and great people we work with. It's time,” said Jeff Wallis of Wallis Furniture.

For decades, the family-owned furniture store has been ready for anything, from buyers who know exactly what they want, to the window shopper.

Wallis says he liked giving customers a hometown feeling.

"I always like to say doing business here was like doing business in Mayberry and that’s what I enjoyed the most. It was a homespun kind of atmosphere.”

Selling couches, rocking chairs and end tables, Wallis Furniture on North Main Street has been a staple in Carbondale for nearly 60 years.

"It’s been here for so long, it’s been a part of the community, family. Everybody knew each other, always served according to the customer's need and it’s just nice,” said Chana Manarchuck.

“They’ve been there for quite a long time here in this part, just like my partner's parents were here for 50-some years. We ran Ros-Al Studios here and they had Wallis Furniture. We're all pillars of the community,” added Christopher Glinton of Ros-Al Floral And Events.

After decades running the Wallis Furniture, Jeff plans to spend more time with his family.

As for the furniture store, he expects to officially close the doors by the end of the summer.