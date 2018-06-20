SWB RailRiders Pitcher Justus Sheffield

Posted 6:55 pm, June 20, 2018

SWB RailRiders lefty Justus Sheffield is the NY Yankees top pitching prospect.  The youngster needs to work on the command of his fastball and his consistency.  The Majors should be next stop by the end of the season.

