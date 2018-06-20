× Luzerne County eSports Gamer Runner-Up in Las Vegas Tournament

FORTY FORT, Pa. — A top eSports player from Luzerne County finished as runner-up in the NHL Gaming World Championship in Las Vegas.

David Roebuck, 21, from Forty Fort, lost out to a competitor from Finland but still takes home $15,000.

We caught up with Roebuck last month as he was preparing for this tournament.

The competition at the Esports Arena in Las Vegas brought in video game competitors from the United States, Canada, and Europe.

The winner received $50,000.

41.278970 -75.878252