× Deaths of Two Men Under Investigation in Monroe County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two men are dead after an apparent drug overdose in Monroe County.

Investigators said Daniel Moore, 53, and Kent Brightman, 65 were both found inside a residence on Route 715 in Jackson Township, near Reeders, just after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Police found suspected drugs and paraphernalia in the residence.

Autopsies and toxicology tests are still pending.