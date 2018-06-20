× Suspects in Scranton Homicide Surrender to Police

UPDATE: Rickey Lloyd and Kalvin Lloyd surrendered to Scranton police Wednesday night.

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Police have arrested one of the suspects involved in a homicide in Scranton.

Officers arrested Aashon Blackwell of Moosic for his role in the death of James Savero.

Savero died last week. Investigators said he was punched during a fight earlier this month, went to the hospital, and was found dead in his home days later.

Arrest warrants are still out for Rickey Lloyd and Kalvin Lloyd of Scranton.