Suspects in Scranton Homicide Surrender to Police
UPDATE: Rickey Lloyd and Kalvin Lloyd surrendered to Scranton police Wednesday night.
SCRANTON, Pa. -- Police have arrested one of the suspects involved in a homicide in Scranton.
Officers arrested Aashon Blackwell of Moosic for his role in the death of James Savero.
Savero died last week. Investigators said he was punched during a fight earlier this month, went to the hospital, and was found dead in his home days later.
Arrest warrants are still out for Rickey Lloyd and Kalvin Lloyd of Scranton.
41.408969 -75.662412
3 comments
