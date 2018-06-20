ABC Apologizes for False Graphic During Special Report

Posted 3:22 pm, June 20, 2018, by

Image from ABC News live report on June 20

ABC News has issued an apology after a false graphic flashed on the screen during a special report with President Donald Trump. The graphic showed the headline: “Manafort Pleads Guilty to 5 Charges of Manslaughter,” apparently referring to former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

The graphic was on screen for about six seconds.

ABC issued the following statement:

We regret and apologize for the false lower third graphic that aired during our special report. We are investigating how incorrect information was in our system and how and why it was allowed to air. We apologize to our viewers and to Mr. Manafort. There simply is no excuse for this sort of mistake.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments