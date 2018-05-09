Former Deputy Coroner Sent to Prison for Assault on Teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMAQUA, Pa. -- A former deputy coroner for Carbon and Schuylkill Counties will spend at least six years in prison.

Edward Smith of Tamaqua was sentenced Tuesday to six to 20 years for unlawful contact with a minor and other charges.

Smith was arrested last September after investigators say he sexually abused a teenage boy at his home in Tamaqua starting in 2015.

The attorney general says Smith also paid the victim to pose for pictures later found on Smith's phone.