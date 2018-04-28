The Lackawanna Historical Society is holding its 9th annual local history game show on May 5, 2018 at the lodge at Montage Mountain. "You Live Here, You Should Know This" was created by students at Valley View and Riverside.
Good Morning PA – Lackawanna Historical Society
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
