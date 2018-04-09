Hospice House in Monroe County Closes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- People in one part of the Poconos have been showing up to a hospice house to collect "memory bricks" after the facility in East Stroudsburg closed.

Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono moved hospice services from that house to the hospital in the borough last week.

Newswatch 16 spoke to some people who were surprised and sad to hear that this facility is now closed.

Pat Sayler from Effort walked up and down "memory lane" at the Hospice House in East Stroudsburg looking for a brick that she bought after her partner of 20 years passed away.

She and dozens of others received a call to come and pick up their memory bricks after the Hospice House closed last week.

"I think it's a shame for a lot of people," Sayler said.

According to Lehigh Valley Health Network, hospice services have been moved to nearby Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono in East Stroudsburg.

Sayler says she was sad to hear about the closure and wanted to make sure she got her brick back.

"For me, it was important to get the brick back in remembrance of her. I think that is the biggest thing."

Hospital officials say the decision to close the hospice house was not an easy one but financially, it was the best option. There are no plans as to what it might become.

Others who stopped by for memory bricks wish something more could have been done to save the place where so many people said goodbye to their loved ones.

"Very sad, very sad," said Joelyne Pohutsky. "Other people have said the same thing. It was so nice to have this place."

Pohutsky came to pick up a brick that belonged to her friend who died at Hospice House back in 2014. She believes this setting was more peaceful than a hospital.

"You can't replace a facility like this in a hospital. You can't. It's just lovely."

Anyone who still has a memory brick at the Hospice House can come and get it.

Hospital officials have not said what will happen to the bricks that are left behind.