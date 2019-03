Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fl. -- A crane collapse in St. Petersburg, Florida sent construction workers scrambling for their lives.

According to St. Petersburg Police, the incident took place Wednesday morning and was captured on security video.

In the video, you can see the crane begin swaying before toppling over as workers below ran to be avoid it.

The crane narrowly misses nearby buildings before crashing to the ground in a cloud of dust.

No injuries were reported, and damage at the site was minimal.