Little Caesars Offering Free Pizza Lunches Today After Losing March Madness Bet

DETROIT - Thanks to No. 16 seeded UMBC's upset of No. 1 seeded Virginia in the NCAA Tournament, Little Caesars is giving away free pizza on Monday!

Little Caesars first tweeted in mid-March that it would give free lunch combos if a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed. Then the impossible happened when the University of Maryland, Baltimore County defeated the Virginia Cavaliers 74-54 on March 16th.

Customers can grab a free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo at Little Caesars between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. while supplies last. All participants have to do is mention the offer at the check-out counter.

The $5 Hot-N-Ready lunch combos include deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

The free offer is limited to one per family and orders must be placed by 1 p.m.

