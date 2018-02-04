× Building in Downtown Stroudsburg Burns

STROUDSBURG — Firefighters in Stroudsburg are searching for the cause of a Saturday night fire.

The first alarm at 611 Main Street came in just before 11 p.m.

That building has 14 kt Outlet, a jewelry store, on the first floor and apartments above.

An assistant fire chief says he’s not sure if anyone was inside at the time, but he does know no one was hurt.

They are not certain of where in the building the fire started, but much of the damage appears centered on the upper floors and in the back.

Firefighters were successful in keeping the flames from spreading to adjacent buildings.