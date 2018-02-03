Crash in Dunmore Sends One to the Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE -- A collision in Dunmore sent one man to the hospital.

Two cars collided at the intersection of West Grove Street and Monroe Avenue around 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

One of the drivers was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to police, the driver in the white car had been reported missing for nearly three years.

Officers on scene told Newswatch 16 the man is not missing and was listed that way due to an error.