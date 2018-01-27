Police Searching for Man They Say Used Counterfeit Bills

HAZLETON -- Police in Hazleton are investigating various reports of counterfeit money.
Police say on one occasion a man in his twenties paid another person for an iPhone with nine counterfeit $20 bills.
According to police, after the suspect paid for the phone he fled in a dark-colored BMW.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hazleton police.
40.958418 -75.974647
4 comments
Jimmyc
Deport em all back!!!
PEATER MOSS
Sounds like both parties are a bit shady, no mention of a store purchase, can you really trust a street deal.
Possibly a thief scamming a theif ?
Cowboy
Got to hand it to them DREAMERS! Ha ha ha ha
Pa. Border patrol
No description? Photo chop the head off? Huh. But I can still recognize those hands. Those hands are the hands of an illegal Hispanic. Mr. Trump, please send ICE into Hazleton. We’ve had enough!
