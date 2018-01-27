Police Searching for Man They Say Used Counterfeit Bills

HAZLETON -- Police in Hazleton are investigating various reports of counterfeit money.

Police say on one occasion a man in his twenties paid another person for an iPhone with nine counterfeit $20 bills.

According to police, after the suspect paid for the phone he fled in a dark-colored BMW.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hazleton police.

4 comments

  • PEATER MOSS

    Police say on one occasion a man in his twenties paid another person for an iPhone with nine counterfeit $20 bills.

    Sounds like both parties are a bit shady, no mention of a store purchase, can you really trust a street deal.
    Possibly a thief scamming a theif ?

  • Pa. Border patrol

    No description? Photo chop the head off? Huh. But I can still recognize those hands. Those hands are the hands of an illegal Hispanic. Mr. Trump, please send ICE into Hazleton. We’ve had enough!

Comments are closed.