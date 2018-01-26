Local Philadelphia Eagles Fans Flocking to the Super Bowl

HANOVER TOWNSHIP -- In just over a week, the Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
And while many of us will be enjoying the game from home, some lucky folks from our area will be watching it in person.
Paulson National Tours in the Wilkes-Barre area has booked Eagles fans trips to Minneapolis for next week's game.
Greg Paulson tells Newswatch 16, he's sold a number of travel packages but the sky-high ticket prices are scaring off some fans from attending.
"They're very excited then when they hear the prices they're a little off-struck. So a lot of them, you know, a few packages like I said but a lot of people are just staying home I think and watching it on the TV," said Paulson.
Paulson says his cheapest travel package that includes tickets is going for about $6,000.
5 comments
McCracken
I hope Minnesota treats Eagles fans with the same dignity, and class, that they were shown by “The City of Brotherly Love”.
Dave Matichwa
I wouldn’t pay 6 cents to support this overpaid , disrespectful thug glorifying league. They aren’t worth it. Can’t stand and show respect for the flag? Don’t expect respect in return. These idiots aren’t even worth watching on television. Do yourself a favor watch and support the NHL. If those guys pulled that garbage and refused to stand for the flag, these players would make sure you have a reason not to stand. You would be missing the use of your knees. I have lost all respect for the NFL. In all reality how hard is it for the commissioner to set standards an make these disrespectful thugs stand. Problem is the commissioner does not want to.
Truth be told
Why you flocking to the Super Bowl ??? Do you honestly believe you or any of us will EVER see the day where the Eagles, Vikings, Bills, Bengals, Panthers win a Super Bowl ? Jaworski, and McNabb could not win it, now you think Foles is gonna somehow upset the Might Patriots and the GOAT Brady ? Don’t think so, save yer Money, another Super Bowl defeat coming up for the Eagles
Roflmao
Not so sure lucky is going to the super bowl, rather it is being able to pay for it?
Service With A Shrug
I would type this in a cursive flourish to read: nobody cares
