Locals Shine in UMass Lowell’s Win Over Binghamton

There were four local connections in UMass Lowell's 79-71 win over Binghamton on Sunday. Williamsport-native Jahad Thomas scored 14 points for the River Hawks. Abington Heights-product J.C. Show scored a game high 26 points in the loss. His teammate from Scranton Prep, Timmy Rose added two points for Dunmore-native Tommy Dempsey's Bearcats.