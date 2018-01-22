There were four local connections in UMass Lowell's 79-71 win over Binghamton on Sunday. Williamsport-native Jahad Thomas scored 14 points for the River Hawks. Abington Heights-product J.C. Show scored a game high 26 points in the loss. His teammate from Scranton Prep, Timmy Rose added two points for Dunmore-native Tommy Dempsey's Bearcats.
Locals Shine in UMass Lowell’s Win Over Binghamton
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
