Please enable Javascript to watch this video SCOTT TOWNSHIP -- A car crashed into a utility pole in Lackawanna County on Friday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. The crash happened along Tompkinsville Road in Scott Township. A 50-year-old woman from Lackawanna County died in the crash. Police believe the crash may have been caused by drifting snow and driving too fast for weather conditions. 41.583309 -75.620840 Filed in: News Topics: lackawanna county, scott township Facebook

