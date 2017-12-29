Sunbury Police Officer Placed on Administrative Leave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY -- A police officer is off the job and under investigation in Northumberland County.

Officer Steven Mazzeo of the Sunbury Police Department has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

Officer Mazzeo was once a police chief until he was demoted in 2014.

Sunbury’s mayor says there is now an investigation into whether officer Mazzeo violated multiple Sunbury PD rules.