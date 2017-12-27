Keeping Your Pets Warm in Frigid Temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON -- For Bob Saba and dusty the retriever mix, single-digit temperatures haven't changed the number of walks they go on, just how far they go. Newswatch 16 caught up with pair on Broad Street in Pittston.

"Keeping him in the house for as long as I can and once he goes to the door to go out for a bit, we go to the top of the hill and walk right back," said Saba.

At the Pittston Animal Hospital, Dr. Kathio has received a lot of calls from people worried about animals left outside in the cold.

He says pet owners should limit their furry friends' exposure to the elements.

"Winters can be brutal for animals and especially for ones that belong in an inside environment. Going outside they can be subject to pneumonia," said Dr. Kathio.

Alexis Kolebeck takes care of about a dozen horses at the Heron Hollow Stable in Wyoming County. With temperatures dipping, people here bring the horses inside.

The horses wore jackets as bitter temperatures kept many huddled together.

A 33-year-old horse named Lucky ate the whole time we were there.

"Just keep them out of the wind is really the worst, when they don't have wind and they have other horses for body heat it is not so bad. When they are out in the open, that's when it really gets cold for them," said Kolebeck.

Pennsylvania passed "Libre's Law" earlier this year. The law makes it illegal for pet owners to leave their pets unsupervised in temperatures below 32 degrees or over 90 degrees for more than 20 minutes.