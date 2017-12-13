Burglar Caught on Cam Stealing $100K from Schuylkill County Business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP -- State police say the man seen on security camera pictures stole $100,000 from a business in Schuylkill County.

Troopers say over the weekend, the man broke a window to get into Weiner Iron and Metal Company near Schuylkill Haven.

Investigators say once he got inside, he crawled on the floor to avoid motion detectors, took apart the security alarm panel, and used a pry bar to get into the vault where the cash was kept.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect should call state police.