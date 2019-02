This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video PITTSTON -- A church in Luzerne County marked a milestone this weekend. Members of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pittston celebrated the church's 160th anniversary on Sunday. The congregation celebrated with worship followed by a dinner in Luzerne County. 41.327000 -75.787717 Filed in: News Topics: anniversary, church, luzerne county, pittston Facebook

