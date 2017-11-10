‘Great Christmas Adventure’ Helping Homeless Families, Single Dads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP -- Sisters in one part of central Pennsylvania are ready to share their holiday cheer.

The women from Lycoming County have already started collecting donations for homeless families in the Williamsport area.

The first snow of the year had Dusty Treese-Poust already thinking about the holidays. The bag of goodies on her table aren't gifts for under the tree. They're for families in need in the Williamsport area.

"I used to be in a point in my life where I didn't have anything so I know exactly what that feels like," said Dusty Treese-Poust. "I made a promise to myself that I wouldn't turn my back on someone who needs anything whatsoever, or food, or a blanket or I would never do that."

Over the next month with support from the community, Treese-Poust plans to collect everyday items for families who don't have a place to stay.

"When this was first discussed I thought, OK maybe we could help a couple of families," she said.

Treese-Poust quickly realized she might need some help. That's where her sister Val Montgomery comes in.

"She's my girl. She's like my biggest cheerleader."

Together the sisters have taken on an even bigger project and they're calling it "The Great Christmas Adventure."

Along with collecting toiletries, blankets, coats, hats, and children's gifts for families in need, they're hoping to help a single dad pay for Christmas for his children.

There are guidelines and the dads need to be nominated to be in the running.

"Really great dads are forgotten about in this society," Val Montgomery said. "They're doing it right and I think they got lost in the shuffle."

To find out how to donate or nominate a dad who's single and in need, click here.