Wyoming Valley West vs Upper Perkiomen Field Hockey

Posted 11:08 am, November 8, 2017, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Wyoming Valley West took on Upper Perkiomen in State Field Hockey, round one.  Lady Spartans scored two goals in the first half and held on to win 2-1.