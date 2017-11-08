Wyoming Valley West took on Upper Perkiomen in State Field Hockey, round one. Lady Spartans scored two goals in the first half and held on to win 2-1.
Wyoming Valley West vs Upper Perkiomen Field Hockey
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Wyoming Valley West Beats Bangor in PIAA Field Hockey
-
Dallas Runs Past Wyoming Valley West 70-48
-
Coughlin @ Wyoming Valley West girls basketball
-
Wyoming Valley West vs North Pocono basketball
-
Wyoming Valley West vs Scranton Prep girls basketball
-
-
Wyoming Seminary vs Greenwood Field Hockey
-
Wyoming Seminary Field Hockey Blanks Lehighton at States
-
Wyoming Seminary Field Hockey Champions
-
Wyoming Seminary Prep for State Field Hockey Title Game
-
Wyoming Seminary vs Bermudian Springs Field Hockey
-
-
Close Call for Small Airplane in Luzerne County After Emergency Landing
-
High School Football Schedule Week #12 2018
-
America’s Top Police Dog