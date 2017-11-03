Sweet Treats for Folks and Pups in Lycoming County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- The Lycoming County SPCA held its 16th annual Sweet Temptations event Friday night to raise money for the organization.

Some furry, four-legged friends walked the red carpet at Genetti's Inn and Sweets in Williamsport.

Each of those animals who strutted their stuff has their own unique story of recovery and adoption thanks to the SPCA.

Vendors from around the area supplied sweet treats and there was also a silent auction where all of the proceeds go to the SPCA.

WNEP-TV's own Kristina Papa and Jim Hamill emceed the event for the third year in a row.