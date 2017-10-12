Coughlin is a surprising #4 seed in the D2 Class 'AAAA' football playoff picture. The 4-3 Crusaders have play Williamsport Saturday at home.
Coughlin football
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
