Big Rig Hauling Corrosive Chemicals Crashes on Interstate in Lackawanna County

Posted 6:00 am, September 18, 2017, by , Updated at 05:59AM, September 18, 2017
SCRANTON -- A big rig hauling corrosive chemicals crashed on the highway in Lackawanna County.

Interstate 81 north was down to one lane while crews cleaned up near Dickson City around 12 a.m. on Monday.

A truck collided with a car near the Main Avenue exit.

Authorities say there isn't any danger to people who live near that crash because of the corrosive chemicals.

  • Lance

    These trucks go way too fast. I travel 81 alot for my job. They fly past me doing 75+. They should have higher fines everytime they cause a traffic nightmare due to their carelessness .

