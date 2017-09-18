Big Rig Hauling Corrosive Chemicals Crashes on Interstate in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A big rig hauling corrosive chemicals crashed on the highway in Lackawanna County.

Interstate 81 north was down to one lane while crews cleaned up near Dickson City around 12 a.m. on Monday.

A truck collided with a car near the Main Avenue exit.

Authorities say there isn't any danger to people who live near that crash because of the corrosive chemicals.