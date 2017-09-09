× In Your Neighborhood

AARMED Walk for Recovery

AARMED Walk for Recovery is held in Luzerne County. It benefits the Luzerne Foundation for Wyoming Valley Drug & Alcohol and for “Veterans Promise” to help with addiction and mental health concerns. It’s held at Kirby Park on Sunday, Sept. 24 starting at noon. The walk is followed by food, refreshments, and music, along with more information on resources available. The fee for walkers is $25, and with registration you receive a T-shirt, food and beverage. To donate yo may do so online at http://luzfdn.org/funds/aarmed-fund/, or contact Evette at 570-817-1410, or email cupcakegrammie1@gmail.com.

St. Joseph’s Center Annual Chicken Dinner

St. Joseph’s Center Auxiliary is hosting its Annual Chicken Dinner. It’s at St. Joseph’s Center on Adams Ave. in Scranton on Sunday, Sept. 24 from noon – 4:00 p.m. Dinner is eat-in or take-out. There’s a drive-through available to a quick and convenient take-out. Price is $10 for each dinner. Tickets are required in advance. For tickets call 570-963-1290.