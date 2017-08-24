State to Target Card Skimming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COALDALE -- Trying to crack down on card skimming, Governor Tom Wolf announced four government agencies will be teaming up in Pennsylvania.

They offered tips so customers can stop themselves from becoming victims at the pump.

There were many reports of card skimming in our area this past year. State police plan to use those incidents to find patterns in skimming devices.

People at Pappy's Mini Mart in Coaldale are taking a different approach to pumping their gas. After reports of card skimming back in April, most would rather walk inside than pay at the pump.

John Sheaman says he is still spooked and won't bother using his card to pay for gas.

"What they are able to do is access your information at the pump so anytime I am at the gas station, I am paying cash," Sheaman said.

Thursday, the state brought together in Harrisburg four different agencies that will now be teaming up to help stop people from becoming victims.

For one, they are using data to find trends in skimming, when criminals put devices into gas pump credit card scanners to steal information.

Officials want customers to be on the lookout for card skimming. You can pump your gas where a cashier can see you as well as trying to pump your gas in well-lit areas.

Coaldale police are still looking for the person that placed a skimming device inside the pump.

Police Chief Keith Krapf says the device couldn't be seen by the naked eye.

"If at all possible, use the machines inside with the cashier instead of at the pump," the chief advised. "Also, use a credit card because it's easier to dispute a transaction with a credit card than a debit card."

Gene Blaukowitch uses the gas station on water street regularly. He says it's upsetting that people try to take advantage of people in the area.

"When you are on the low income, you know what I mean? It makes it a little harder because you don't know where you can get the gas at and if you do you are worried about someone trying to steal your credit card numbers," said Blaukowitch.

Officials say if you believe you have been victimized, call 800-441-2555.