Local Musician Jane Train Seriously Injured in Crash in Florida

MICANOPY, Fla. -- A crash in Florida claimed the life of one musician and critically injured another prominent musician from our area.
The crash happened just after noon Friday when the band Adrenaline Mob's RV pulled off Interstate 75 near Micanopy, Florida with a flat tire. A tractor trailer crashed into the RV, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The band's bassist, David "Z" Zablidowsky, 38, of Brooklyn, New York, was killed. Zablidowski was also a former member of the band Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
The crash also critically injured Janet Rains, 48, of Pittston, known professionally as Jane Train, who was managing the band at the time. Train is also the lead singer of the band M80.
Two other men from our area, Jason McCole, 41 of Wilkes-Barre, who was driving the RV, was seriously hurt. Passenger Robert Dressler, 45, of Plains, was not injured.
Four others with the group were also seriously hurt. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
7 comments
lee
be respectful your comment is not appropriate and mean spirited
grumpy old man
Never heard of this band or any of these people.
Danielle (@MetalQueenDoro)
then why are you even reading it and leaving a stupid comment !!
Truckers are a menace
Yet another example of a ‘professional’ truck driver that can’t keep their vehicle under control. Waiting for all brother-truckers to blame a ‘four-wheeler’.
Mad Dog
This is why you NEVER pull over on the highway if you can help it. Run the flat to the next exit. It’s better to buy a new rim than lose your life. These truck drivers are out of control anymore. Very sad.
JoLynne Frie
Please correct this, Rob Dressler was actually unharmed in the wreck.
Hope Moffitt
That’s what the story says
