Local Musician Jane Train Seriously Injured in Crash in Florida

Posted 5:50 pm, July 15, 2017, by , Updated at 04:35PM, July 15, 2017
MICANOPY, Fla. -- A crash in Florida claimed the life of one musician and critically injured another prominent musician from our area.

The crash happened just after noon Friday when the band Adrenaline Mob's RV pulled off Interstate 75 near Micanopy, Florida with a flat tire. A tractor trailer crashed into the RV, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The band's bassist, David "Z" Zablidowsky, 38, of Brooklyn, New York, was killed. Zablidowski was also a former member of the band Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

The crash also critically injured Janet Rains, 48, of Pittston, known professionally as Jane Train, who was managing the band at the time. Train is also the lead singer of the band M80.

Two other men from our area, Jason McCole, 41 of Wilkes-Barre, who was driving the RV, was seriously hurt. Passenger Robert Dressler, 45, of Plains, was not injured.

Four others with the group were also seriously hurt. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

