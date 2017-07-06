Plane Crash Near Airport in Wayne County Leaves One Man Dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHERRY RIDGE TOWNSHIP -- A plane crash near an airport in Wayne County has claimed the life of a Pike County man.

According to reports, a small plane crashed in a wooded area near the Cherry Ridge Airport near Honesdale around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Wayne County Coroner has confirmed the crash killed Joseph P. Kinney, 52, of Dingmans Ferry.

State police, federal aviation officials, and fire crews were all on the scene after the crash. They told Newswatch 16 that Kinney was piloting a small plane when he crashed into a wooded area not far from the Cherry Ridge Airport near Honesdale.

There is still no word on what caused that crash in Wayne County, but state police along with other officials plan to return to the scene Friday to continue the investigation.

The Wayne County Coroner also confirms that there will be an autopsy.

While Newswatch 16 did speak with some people at the Cherry Ridge Airport today, they did not want to appear on camera. However, they did say that what happened today is "a nightmare."