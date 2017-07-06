Plane Crash Near Airport in Wayne County Leaves One Man Dead

CHERRY RIDGE TOWNSHIP -- A plane crash near an airport in Wayne County has claimed the life of a Pike County man.
According to reports, a small plane crashed in a wooded area near the Cherry Ridge Airport near Honesdale around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The Wayne County Coroner has confirmed the crash killed Joseph P. Kinney, 52, of Dingmans Ferry.
State police, federal aviation officials, and fire crews were all on the scene after the crash. They told Newswatch 16 that Kinney was piloting a small plane when he crashed into a wooded area not far from the Cherry Ridge Airport near Honesdale.
There is still no word on what caused that crash in Wayne County, but state police along with other officials plan to return to the scene Friday to continue the investigation.
The Wayne County Coroner also confirms that there will be an autopsy.
While Newswatch 16 did speak with some people at the Cherry Ridge Airport today, they did not want to appear on camera. However, they did say that what happened today is "a nightmare."
8 comments
RicU.
Condolences to the family of the pilot.
As we await the official report, sometime next year, let’s look at a fact or two. As there was no fire mentioned, I am going to be looking for lack of fuel, common in small General Aviation type planes which crash as they are not required to carry sufficient fuel to handle all contingencies in wind and weather. Commercial flights are required to have an additional 1 to 2 hours. In any event, until the report is public, the pilot gets the benefit of what is now all doubt and speculation.
Theo
This man has a family that has lost a husband and father. Shut your mouth and have some respect.
Eric
To the family as a pilot I’m so sorry to those who commented before me shame on you a man died !!!
jack kirkpatrick
they bought their tickets, they knew what they were getting into, i say let them crash.
Kayla
Don’t be a heathen. Should have been you instead
Concerned
Short flight south west and he would of made it to Frackville. Too much excitement over the thought of street roamers and he crashed.
TOMTOM
If we were meant to fly, we would have wings.
Clinton
If a s s holes could fly your yard would be a airport
Comments are closed.