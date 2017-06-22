In today's edition of Talkback 16, viewers called in to sound off on a variety of topics including the new pending medical marijuana facilities preparing to set up shop in our area, the legalization of video gaming machines in bars and airports, and reaction to tougher animal cruelty laws.
Talkback 16: Medical Marijuana, Virtual Video Gambling, and Animal Cruelty Laws
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
