One Person Dead After ATV Crash in Schuylkill County

FOSTER TOWNSHIP -- Police are investigating a deadly ATV crash in Schuylkill County.

It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday near Minersville.

Police say Martina Barnhart of Minersville died when the vehicle rolled on a dirt road and she was pinned under it. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Patricia Socko of Pottsville was behind the wheel of the ATV.

Socko was not hurt and neither were two other passengers.

Officers are still investigating the deadly wreck in Schuylkill County.