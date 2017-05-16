× Tax Preparer from Scranton Hit with Fraud Charges

SCRANTON — Tax fraud charges have been filed against a tax preparer in Scranton.

According to prosecutors, Donald Royce, 40, of Scranton prepared false returns and stole clients’ payments that were meant for the IRS.

Prosecutors claim the fraudulent tax returns caused more than $250,000 in losses.

If convicted, Royce faces a maximum penalty of 23 years in prison and a maximum fine of $2,250,000.