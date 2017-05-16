Tax Preparer from Scranton Hit with Fraud Charges
SCRANTON — Tax fraud charges have been filed against a tax preparer in Scranton.
According to prosecutors, Donald Royce, 40, of Scranton prepared false returns and stole clients’ payments that were meant for the IRS.
Prosecutors claim the fraudulent tax returns caused more than $250,000 in losses.
If convicted, Royce faces a maximum penalty of 23 years in prison and a maximum fine of $2,250,000.
41.408969 -75.662412
3 comments
TOMTOM
So what. This is what happens when you are too stupid to do your own taxes.
Donnie
A lot of people with businesses or multiple revenue streams have complex tax returns and rely on a professional to file ther returns.
seen it all
WINNER !
