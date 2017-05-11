Stroudsburg Girls Win EPC Track and Field Title

The Stroudsburg girls Track and Field team won the team title at the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference championships at East Stroudsburg South on Wednesday. The girls collected 13 medals, including 7 golds. Amy Conboy won both the 1600M and 3200M runs. Jasmine Douglas-Grant PR'd in the 400M. The 4X100 Relay team also took gold.