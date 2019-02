This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SCRANTON -- Traffic at a busy intersection in Scranton was bogged down by a water main break. Pennsylvania American Water says a 12-inch main broke Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Pittston Avenue and Davis Street. About 20 homes and businesses were affected. The water company said repairs were done just before 11 p.m.

