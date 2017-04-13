Spring Clean, Change a Life!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From cluttered closets to packed play areas for kids, it’s that time of year many of us are thinking of doing a little spring cleaning around our homes.

One place in our area really wants your unwanted stuff.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey was in Scranton Thursday morning at the Salvation Army on River Street to explain what’s needed and how your donations could help others in our area.

To find your local Salvation Army, click here.

Check out this clip to see how businesses can make a difference simply by setting up a donation bin.

